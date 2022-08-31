MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (67-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-59, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (9-10, 3.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -170, Orioles +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has gone 33-25 in home games and 68-59 overall. The Guardians have a 57-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 67-61 overall and 30-37 on the road. The Orioles are 47-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 22 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 52 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 21 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .257 for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 8-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)