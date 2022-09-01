How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 68-60 record overall and a 33-26 record in home games. The Guardians are 18-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore is 68-61 overall and 31-37 on the road. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .389.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .284 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander ranks second on the Orioles with 44 extra base hits (21 doubles and 23 home runs). Ramon Urias is 7-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 6-4, .198 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)