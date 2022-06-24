 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (39-31, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-29, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Guardians +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 16-10 record at home and a 36-29 record overall. The Guardians are 16-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has a 39-31 record overall and a 19-15 record on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-43 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has a .335 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has 20 doubles and six home runs. Alex Verdugo is 9-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

