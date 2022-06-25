How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Red Sox bring 5-game win streak into game against the Guardians

Boston Red Sox (40-31, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-30, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -160, Red Sox +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 16-11 record at home and a 36-30 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Boston has gone 20-15 in road games and 40-31 overall. The Red Sox are 18-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-31 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .331 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 14-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.82 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)