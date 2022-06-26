How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Duran leads Red Sox against the Guardians following 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (41-31, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-31, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Jarren Duran had four hits against the Guardians on Saturday.

Cleveland has gone 16-12 at home and 36-31 overall. The Guardians are 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 41-31 overall and 21-15 in road games. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs while slugging .611. Amed Rosario is 15-for-43 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 25 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .330 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)