How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.