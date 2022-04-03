 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.