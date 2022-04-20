How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .422 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)