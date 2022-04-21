MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: White Sox look to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Guardians

Chicago White Sox (6-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (6-4)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Guardians +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 in home games a season ago. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 203 home runs.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2021 season with three extra base hits per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has three doubles and a triple for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 17-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert is second on the White Sox with three extra base hits (a double and two home runs). Yasmani Grandal is 4-for-30 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cal Quantrill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)