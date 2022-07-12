How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the White Sox in first of 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (41-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 5.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Guardians -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 20-17 record in home games and a 41-42 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .382 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 22-18 on the road and 41-43 overall. The White Sox have gone 25-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, three triples and a home run for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 23 doubles and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .248 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)