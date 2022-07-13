MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Chicago White Sox (42-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (43-43, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has a 43-43 record overall and a 22-18 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Chicago is 42-45 overall and 23-20 on the road. The White Sox are 14-9 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 30 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 68 RBI. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has a .297 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 23 doubles and 11 home runs. Luis Robert is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .273 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)