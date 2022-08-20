MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: White Sox look to break losing streak in matchup with the Guardians

Chicago White Sox (61-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -167, White Sox +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end a three-game slide with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 64-55 overall and 32-24 at home. The Guardians are 16-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago is 31-28 on the road and 61-59 overall. The White Sox are 19-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .312 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Steven Kwan is 14-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)