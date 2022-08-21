How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez and the first-place Cleveland Guardians host 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox in a crucial divisional showdown from Progressive Field on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, August 21 at Noon ET on Peacock.

As the MLB playoff race heats up, the Guardians (62-55) hold a one-game lead over the White Sox (61-56) and the Twins (60-55) in a tight AL Central division. The White Sox also currently sit one game outside of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Rick Manning (Guardians analyst) and Steve Stone (White Sox analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 64-56 overall and 32-25 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-28 record in road games and a 62-59 record overall. The White Sox have a 36-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-41 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)