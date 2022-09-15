How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview

Chicago White Sox (73-70, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn; Guardians: Hunter Gaddis

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 75-65 overall and 35-30 in home games. The Guardians have gone 49-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .296 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has a .312 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 33 doubles and 15 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)