How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland and Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians play the Reds in first of 2-game series

Cincinnati Reds (9-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-17, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -164, Reds +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds to start a two-game series.

Cleveland has a 16-17 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. The Guardians have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

Cincinnati is 5-9 at home and 9-26 overall. The Reds have a 0-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .290 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 13-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has seven home runs, 10 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-30 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (face), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (general soreness), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)