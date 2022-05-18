MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Reds look to close out 2-game series win against the Guardians

Cincinnati Reds (10-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-18, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -136, Reds +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 7-6 at home and 16-18 overall. The Guardians have an 8-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 10-26 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. The Reds have a 1-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 15 extra base hits (eight doubles and seven home runs). Colin Moran is 7-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)