How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-19, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-3, 9.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -116, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup with the Detroit Tigers after losing three straight games.

Cleveland is 16-19 overall and 7-7 at home. The Guardians have gone 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 8-13 at home and 13-25 overall. The Tigers have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 6-for-15 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has four doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)