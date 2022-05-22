How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tigers try to break 3-game road slide, play the Guardians

Detroit Tigers (13-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-19, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game road skid.

Cleveland is 17-19 overall and 8-7 in home games. The Guardians have gone 8-13 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 13-26 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Miller has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .286 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-37 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .276 batting average to rank second on the Tigers, and has five doubles and three home runs. Willi Castro is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: day-to-day (leg), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (leg), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)