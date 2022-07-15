How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians face the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (37-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -190, Tigers +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has a 44-44 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Detroit is 15-29 in road games and 37-53 overall. The Tigers are 18-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 29 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 5-for-23 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .286 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)