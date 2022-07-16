MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tigers enter matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (37-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (45-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (5-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -170, Tigers +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 45-44 overall and 24-19 at home. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Detroit is 37-54 overall and 15-30 in road games. The Tigers are 18-40 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 9-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is seventh on the Tigers with a .286 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)