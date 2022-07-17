MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tigers aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Guardians

Detroit Tigers (37-55, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four games in a row.

Cleveland has a 46-44 record overall and a 25-19 record in home games. The Guardians are 38-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 37-55 overall and 15-31 on the road. The Tigers have gone 17-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 29 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Riley Greene is 9-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)