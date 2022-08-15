How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Doubleheader Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Tigers look to end skid in game against the Guardians

Detroit Tigers (43-73, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (61-53, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -227, Tigers +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to end their seven-game slide with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 29-22 record at home and a 61-53 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Detroit has a 43-73 record overall and an 18-40 record on the road. The Tigers have a 21-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 29 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .215 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)