How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Astros take on the Guardians after Altuve's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (68-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-50, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (14-3, 1.81 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-9, 4.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -195, Guardians +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians after Jose Altuve had four hits against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 27-20 record in home games and a 54-50 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Houston is 34-21 on the road and 68-38 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.01 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 21 home runs while slugging .559. Amed Rosario is 12-for-46 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)