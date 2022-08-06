MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 27-22 at home and 54-52 overall. The Guardians are 15-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston is 70-38 overall and 36-21 in road games. The Astros have gone 41-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 19 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .289 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 30 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-40 with six doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (foot), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (finger), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (illness), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)