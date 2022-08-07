MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 7, 2022: TV Channels

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros

When: Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Cleveland, Houston, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

All-Star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who ranks second in the American League with 30 home runs this season, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros visit four-time All-Star Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians from Progressive Field on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, August 7 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Geoff Blum (Astros analyst) and Rick Manning (Guardians analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Astros bring 2-1 series lead over Guardians into game 4

Houston Astros (70-39, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (55-52, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (6-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (7-8, 3.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 55-52 overall and 28-22 in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Houston has a 36-22 record on the road and a 70-39 record overall. The Astros have hit 151 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 19 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 15 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-40 with six doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (foot), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)