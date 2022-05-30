How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Royals to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (16-30, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (19-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Royals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 19-24 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Guardians have gone 17-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City is 16-30 overall and 8-15 on the road. Royals hitters have a collective .300 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 12 home runs while slugging .634. Owen Miller is 9-for-38 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 19 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .213 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals: 2-8, .267 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)