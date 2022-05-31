How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians face the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (16-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (20-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -145, Royals +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has a 9-8 record at home and a 20-24 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .386.

Kansas City has a 16-31 record overall and an 8-16 record on the road. The Royals have a 4-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 51 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 4-for-26 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .329 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has seven doubles, two triples and two home runs. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-42 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 2-8, .263 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)