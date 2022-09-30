How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Royals come into matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (63-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (88-68, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (10-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Royals +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians after losing three games in a row.

Cleveland is 88-68 overall and 42-33 at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Kansas City is 63-92 overall and 24-50 on the road. The Royals have a 24-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Friday for the 14th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 28 home runs while slugging .507. Steven Kwan is 20-for-45 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs while hitting .256 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Royals: 5-5, .289 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)