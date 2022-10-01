How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide

Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Cleveland has an 89-68 record overall and a 43-33 record at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.47.

Kansas City is 63-93 overall and 24-51 in road games. The Royals have a 26-66 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 68 walks and 122 RBI while hitting .272 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .256 batting average to rank second on the Royals, and has 31 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14-for-36 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Royals: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)