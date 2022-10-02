MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (64-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-69, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -229, Royals +189; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians after Salvador Perez had four hits on Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Guardians.

Cleveland has an 89-69 record overall and a 43-34 record at home. The Guardians have a 28-17 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has gone 25-51 on the road and 64-93 overall. The Royals have a 40-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .301 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 10-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Perez leads Kansas City with 23 home runs while slugging .465. Drew Waters is 8-for-21 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)