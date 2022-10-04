How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Lynch (4-12, 4.96 ERA); Guardians: Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -187, Royals +157; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 4-1.

Cleveland has a 44-34 record in home games and a 90-69 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Kansas City is 25-52 in road games and 64-94 overall. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 11-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 76 extra base hits (42 doubles, five triples and 29 home runs). Oscar Gonzalez is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 80 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 9-for-25 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals: 4-6, .281 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)