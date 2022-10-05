MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 45-35 record in home games and a 91-70 record overall. The Guardians have gone 60-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 26-53 record on the road and a 65-95 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 43 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 124 RBI for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-38 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)