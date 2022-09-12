 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (61-79, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 73-65 record overall and a 33-30 record in home games. The Guardians are 62-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 30-39 record in road games and a 61-79 record overall. The Angels have a 41-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Angels are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .526. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .539. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: David Fletcher: day-to-day (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

