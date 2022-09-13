How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (61-80, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Guardians: Cody Morris (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland has a 34-30 record in home games and a 74-65 record overall. The Guardians have a 63-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 30-40 in road games and 61-80 overall. The Angels have a 20-58 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez ranks third on the Guardians with a .297 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .633. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: David Fletcher: day-to-day (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)