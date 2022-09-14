 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Angels try to stop road skid, play the Guardians

Los Angeles Angels (61-81, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (75-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 75-65 overall and 35-30 in home games. The Guardians have gone 49-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 30-41 on the road and 61-81 overall. The Angels have a 14-25 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Angels are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .296 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 34 home runs, 69 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .265 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: day-to-day (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

