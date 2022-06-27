How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (41-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-32, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians enter a matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 16-13 record at home and a 36-32 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.77.

Minnesota is 41-33 overall and 18-16 on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles, four home runs and 26 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)