How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Twins on 4-game home skid

Minnesota Twins (42-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (0-0); Guardians: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins looking to end their four-game home slide.

Cleveland has gone 16-14 at home and 36-33 overall. The Guardians have gone 16-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 19-16 on the road and 42-33 overall. The Twins have a 17-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 10 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)