MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Twins play the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Minnesota Twins (43-34, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (37-34, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 2-1 in a five-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 17-15 record in home games and a 37-34 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.88.

Minnesota is 20-17 on the road and 43-34 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.69.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs while slugging .613. Amed Rosario is 14-for-41 with a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)