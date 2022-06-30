How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians take on the Twins after Rosario's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (43-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (38-34, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -154, Twins +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Twins on Wednesday.

Cleveland has an 18-15 record in home games and a 38-34 record overall. The Guardians are 26-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 20-18 record on the road and a 43-35 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

Thursday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .605. Josh Naylor is 6-for-26 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .337 batting average to rank 11th on the Twins, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Carlos Correa is 12-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)