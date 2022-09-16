How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North.

Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North carry Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Twins try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

Minnesota Twins (72-70, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-66, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.05 ERA, .97 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 76-66 record overall and a 36-31 record at home. The Guardians have gone 21-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota is 29-38 in road games and 72-70 overall. The Twins have a 29-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 15th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .320 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Carlos Correa is 17-for-41 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)