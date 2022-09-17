How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Doubleheader Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minnesota they are on Bally Sports North, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (72-71, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (77-66, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (10-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has a 37-31 record in home games and a 77-66 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Minnesota has a 29-39 record in road games and a 72-71 record overall. The Twins have gone 60-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the 16th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 10-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 27 home runs while slugging .528. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .319 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 17-for-42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (toe), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)