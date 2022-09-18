MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Rosario leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit outing

Minnesota Twins (72-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-66, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Guardians: Cody Morris (0-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -110, Twins -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins after Amed Rosario’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Cleveland has a 79-66 record overall and a 39-31 record in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 29-41 record on the road and a 72-73 record overall. The Twins are 30-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 18th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 12-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 28 home runs while slugging .529. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-43 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 58 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 15-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .285 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)