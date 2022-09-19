How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North.

Minnesota Twins (73-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-67, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Twins -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Cleveland is 79-67 overall and 39-32 at home. The Guardians have a 66-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 30-41 record in road games and a 73-73 record overall. The Twins have gone 29-58 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .297 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI. Amed Rosario is 15-for-47 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 17-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)