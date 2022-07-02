How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Doubleheader Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

For Game 1: In New York, the game is only on Amazon Prime Video. It won’t be available on cable or satellite. For those in the Cleveland market, it will be available on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

For Game 2: In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (56-21, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-34, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-4, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -216, Guardians +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 19-15 record at home and a 39-34 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

New York is 22-12 in road games and 56-21 overall. The Yankees have a 28-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .217 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-31 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .167 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Oscar Gonzalez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)