How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians try to avoid series sweep against the Yankees

New York Yankees (58-21, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-36, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Guardians +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 39-36 record overall and a 19-17 record at home. The Guardians have a 32-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 24-12 record in road games and a 58-21 record overall. The Yankees have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 2.91.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 41 extra base hits (12 doubles and 29 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-34 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .206 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .194 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)