How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 3 Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Cleveland, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Yankees in ALDS Game 3 with series tied

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -117, Guardians -102; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

New York has a 42-39 record in road games and a 99-63 record overall. The Yankees have gone 57-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan ranks seventh on the Guardians with a .298 batting average, and has 25 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 62 walks and 52 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-42 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-18 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)