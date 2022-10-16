 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 4 Live Online on October 16, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

In Cleveland, New York, and nationally, Game 4 will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -171, Guardians +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Guardians hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.46.

New York has a 42-39 record on the road and a 99-63 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 28 doubles and 62 home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 8-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.