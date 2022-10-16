How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 4 Live Online on October 16, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees
- When: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: TBS
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Cleveland, New York, and nationally, Game 4 will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on TBS.
However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)
Cleveland; Sunday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -171, Guardians +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Guardians hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance to the ALCS with a victory.
Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.46.
New York has a 42-39 record on the road and a 99-63 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.
The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees are up 6-3 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
Aaron Judge has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 28 doubles and 62 home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera is 8-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Yankees: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)
Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)