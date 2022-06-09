How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 13-9 record in home games and a 26-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 14-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 13-14 in road games and 20-38 overall. The Athletics have a 10-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .290 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with five home runs while slugging .367. Ramon Laureano is 16-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)