How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Guardians play the Athletics after Gonzalez's 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (20-39, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.10 ERA, .86 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics after Oscar Gonzalez’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Cleveland is 27-26 overall and 14-9 in home games. The Guardians have a 24-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has a 13-15 record on the road and a 20-39 record overall. The Athletics have gone 4-10 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .203 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

