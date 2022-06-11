 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Athletics look to stop slide in matchup with the Guardians

Oakland Athletics (20-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-6, 2.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Athletics -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their 10-game losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 28-26 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Guardians have gone 14-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 13-16 record in road games and a 20-40 record overall. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with six home runs while slugging .376. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-40 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 0-10, .180 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

