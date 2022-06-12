How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In the Bay Area, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Can you stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on Peacock.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics play in game 4 of series

Oakland Athletics (21-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-27, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 2-1.

Cleveland has a 15-10 record in home games and a 28-27 record overall. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

Oakland has a 21-40 record overall and a 14-16 record in road games. The Athletics are 15-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-39 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)